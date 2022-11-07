Former Tiger Darrell Henderson honored with his own day hosting skills camp in hometown

Darrell Henderson Jr, now a Superbowl Champion with the LA Rams, came back to his hometown to host a free skills camp for more than 200 football hopefuls.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Batesville in Mississippi has officially declared February 13, Darrell Henderson Day.

“I overcame a lot, I was always told I was too small. I was never highly recruited but one thing they can't deny is hard work,” said Darrell Henderson.

That was one of the many lessons given to the Batesville community after Superbowl champion and former tiger now la rams running back Darrell Henderson hosted his first camp at his former high school.

“He’s such a big family person, and helping the younger kids is his motivation. They see me do it and maybe I can give back to them and they do it,” said Henderson's long-time girlfriend Haleigh Montgomery.

A message that hit home for Senatobia native and wide receiver Silas King.

King’s sister saw the free invitation to join "Camp Hendo" and signed him up.

Silas said he dreams of playing in the NFL and feels Henderson’s camp could help him get closer to that goal.

“It prepares me a lot, Darrell Henderson is a pro football player and he won the Superbowl too, so I was really excited to come out here,” said King.

Henderson said he understands the importance of representation, driving his passion to want to share the moment with his family… including his newborn son.

“Even today, he was making it such a big deal, he’s only two weeks old but I want him there and I want him to see what I’m doing, it’s great,” said Montgomery.

Even when asked about the Superbowl, Henderson said it’s his ability to give back to young athletes that drive his motivation to go farther on the field.

“Just to see them happy and excited it’s just giving me the chills and this ain't the last one, we’re going to keep this going,” said Henderson.