How you can find excessive force complaints against Memphis Police

A working model of the new database was announced by Mayor Jim Strickland during city council committees.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's now a place to see excessive force complaints against Memphis police officers.

This is a result of a resolution passed by the council as part of police reform measures following George Floyd's death by officers in Minneapolis last May.

The dashboard will track the number of complaints over time and compare then to other cities.

This also applies to reports of officers turning off their body cams and firing their weapons.