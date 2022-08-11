Friends, fellow Memphis firefighters honor the life & dedication of David Pleasant

The 32-year Memphis Fire Department veteran was killed in the line of duty Wednesday night while on the way to a house fire call.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, fellow Memphis firefighters and friends in the cycling community paid tribute to Memphis firefighter, driver David Pleasant, one day after he was killed on duty while responding to a house call in South Memphis.

"He was probably one of the best truck men that I ever worked with, I mean, he knew his job, he loved his job," Daniel Hillyard said, who was Pleasant's longtime neighbor, friend and fellow firefighter.

Hillyard said Pleasant's dedication and talent especially stood out.

"As far as his truck work it was second to none, he could throw a ladder, he could cut the hose, he could do everything that a truck man needed to do," Hillyard added. "He did not like to miss work, he always came into work, he had a few times where he was injured and still worked."

Pleasant was also a father.

"It's just a tragic, terrible situation really but I'm blessed and glad to have known him the years I've known him and I just feel bad for his family," Hillard said.

"Very friendly guy and great guy to actually be around and be on the bike and chat with," Tuilio Bertorini with the Memphis Hightailers also said.

Off duty, Pleasant loved cycling, taking part in long rides most weekends with the Memphis Hightailers.

"I think it's a big loss," Bertorini added. "Anytime you lose somebody that's a firefighter, that's out there helping you out when you are in danger, that's just one less person that can come out and help you."

Flags flew at half staff Thursday outside Memphis Fire headquarters to honor Pleasant's sacrifice.

Tributes also poured in from fire departments around the country and world and from Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

"Every day, firefighters go on the job and put on that uniform, they risk their lives every single day and they are heroes," Mayor Strickland said.