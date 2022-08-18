Police report on David Pleasant's deadly crash reveals new details

Alcohol and drug tests have been requested for the driver who ran a red light and struck the fallen firefighter's truck.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to a police report on the deadly crash that killed Memphis firefighter David Pleasant, the pickup truck that collided with the fire engine Pleasant was driving to a call sped through a red light just before the crash.

Memphis Police said in the report that Pleasant, a 32-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department, had a green light and was driving with his siren on when he was hit at a four-way intersection by a Ford F-150 pickup truck that ran the red light while speeding down E.H. Crump Boulevard, causing the fire truck to flip over.

Three other firefighters were in the fire truck with Pleasant at the time of the accident. The other three were taken to the hospital in critical condition and have since been released.

The police report also states that alcohol and drug tests have been requested for the driver of the pickup truck.

The Memphis Fire Department recently announced they will have a Sea of Red to honor David Pleasant Sunday. The Sea of Red, a procession of MFD vehicles flashing their red lights in honor of Pleasant, will be this Sunday at 7 p.m.

The Memphis firefighting community gathered last Saturday at a separate event to honor Pleasant. Firefighters posted a cross in his honor at the sight of his death at the corner of Danny Thomas Boulevard and E.H. Crump Boulevard. Family and friends wrote notes to him on the cross and pieces dedicated to him were placed at the cross, including his boots, firefighting jacket and a photo of him.

The Memphis Fire Fighters Association also started a GoFundMe to raise funds for Pleasant's family, which currently sits just $40 shy of its $50,000 goal.