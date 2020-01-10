Make sure you are counted in the 2020 census

The deadline for the 2020 census is Monday, October 5th.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The deadline for the 2020 census is right around the corner.

Monday, October 5th, is the cutoff date and the Census Bureau wants to be sure you are counted.

Local 24 News Reporter Brittani Moncrease spoke with a census representative about where the Mid-South stands in responses.

We’re almost at the finish line in getting responses for the 2020 census; however, we are lagging compared to 20-10.

Here’s what we need to do.

It is time to be counted.

“It’s so important for our community’s future,” said Virginia Hyer, US Census Bureau spokesperson. “Overall, we are almost complete with the 2020 Census Bureau, about 98% today complete across the nation.”

The Mid-South isn't quite there yet with completions, particularly in the Memphis area.

“We are about 90% complete in the Memphis area,” said Hyer. "We’re lagging a little bit behind than some of the other areas. You are behind your rate that we saw in the 2010 census.”

Make sure you are counted! The deadline for the 2020 Census is October 5th. The US Census Bureau is encouraging people to fill out their census today. — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) October 1, 2020

There are a number of reasons for that, such as the concern for confidentiality.

“We want to stress and people might not know about is that the 2020 census is completely confidential. We do not share your information with law enforcement agencies,” said Hyer. “One of the things where the pandemic made us transition a little bit was, we delayed our field operations by a few months."

Census takers are out now going door to door, keeping social distancing and mask mandates in mind.

“Taking ten minutes of your time is going to impact your community’s future for the next ten years. That includes billions of dollars that flow down from the federal government to the local areas for things like school lunch programs, emergency services, and healthcare. All of that is impacted when you fill out the 2020 census,” said Hyer.

The deadline for filling out your census is October 5th. It can be done by phone, mail, or online.