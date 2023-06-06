Deadline for Tennessee tornado victims to apply for FEMA disaster relief assistance is near

Those living in Tipton, Hardeman, Haywood, McNairy, Hardin, Lewis, Wayne, Rutherford, Cannon and Macon counties must submit their applications by 11:59 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The last day for homeowners and renters who live in Tennessee counties that were hit by the March 31 to April tornadoes to apply for disaster relief assistance is Tuesday, June 6, FEMA said.

People living in Tipton, Hardeman, Haywood, McNairy, Hardin, Lewis, Wayne, Rutherford, Cannon and Macon counties must submit their applications by 11:59 p.m.

To apply for disaster assistance, click here. Those in need can also call the FEMA helpline between 6 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. before the deadline to submit an application over the phone.

FEMA said grants can cover costs for temporary lodging expenses, home repairs and essential disaster needs that are not covered by insurance.

Some types of FEMA grant assistance may include temporary hotel reimbursement, rental assistance, home repair or replacement, and coverage for other disaster-related expenses, such as moving and storage, vehicle repair or replacement, childcare, or medical and dental costs.

Those who do not have home or renter's insurance are also eligible to apply for assistance with storm-related losses.