Deadline for Mississippi tornado victims to apply for FEMA disaster relief assistance is near

People living in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola or Sharkey counties must submit their applications by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25.
Credit: AP
Charlie Weissinger carefully removes a stained glass window frame as he searches for his family's stained glass window in the rubble left from a March 24 tornado, that hit The Chapel of The Cross Episcopal Church in Rolling Fork, Miss., on March 29, 2023. The Weissinger family roots run deep in the 99-year old church and largely farming community and he expects his family will join members in rebuilding the church and repairing the family home which was damaged by the killer tornado. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The last day for homeowners and renters who live in Mississippi counties that were hit by tornadoes in March to apply for disaster relief assistance is Tuesday, May 25, FEMA said. 

To apply for disaster assistance, click here. Those in need can also call the FEMA helpline between 6 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. before the deadline to submit an application over the phone.

FEMA said grants can cover costs for temporary lodging expenses, home repairs and essential disaster needs that are not covered by insurance. 

Those who do not have home or renter's insurance are also eligible to apply for assistance with storm-related losses. 

According to FEMA, receiving a grant for disaster relief does not affect eligibility for Social Security or Medicaid, or interfere with other federal benefits.

