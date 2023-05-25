Deadline for Mississippi tornado victims to apply for FEMA disaster relief assistance is near

People living in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola or Sharkey counties must submit their applications by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The last day for homeowners and renters who live in Mississippi counties that were hit by tornadoes in March to apply for disaster relief assistance is Tuesday, May 25, FEMA said.

People living in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola or Sharkey counties must submit their applications by 11:59 p.m.

To apply for disaster assistance, click here. Those in need can also call the FEMA helpline between 6 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. before the deadline to submit an application over the phone.

FEMA said grants can cover costs for temporary lodging expenses, home repairs and essential disaster needs that are not covered by insurance.

Those who do not have home or renter's insurance are also eligible to apply for assistance with storm-related losses.