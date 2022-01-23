Saturday's deadly accident has left three dead and two in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday evening, Memphis Police responded to a deadly two-car and pedestrian accident at Alta Vista Avenue and Overton Crossing Street.
Sunday morning, police gave an update on what happened and said that the driver of the first car tried to pass traffic and hit two pedestrians and a second car from opposing traffic.
MPD said that the driver and passenger from car #1 and pedestrian #1 died from their injuries. Driver #2 and pedestrian #2 are still listed at Regional One Health as critical.
This is an ongoing investigation.