Deadly boating accident at Pickwick Lake

TWRA is investigating the accident.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another has been injured after a boating accident at Pickwick Lake in Hardin County, Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, authorities were called to the Pickwick Lake on Dry Creek Cove at around 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say two personal watercrafts crashed into each other.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another was sent to a local hospital with severe injuries.

TWRA is investigating the accident.

If you have any information about the collision, please call the TWRA Region 1 office at 731-423-5725.