Deadly crashes near Liberty Park area after two separate accidents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to two deadly accidents in the Liberty Park area at the same intersection just four hours apart late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Liberty Park has been hosting a week-long motorcycle rally, causing traffic in the area to be extremely busy.

According to witnesses at the scene of the second accident, a car crashed into two golf carts and then caught fire at the intersection of Early Maxwell and Southern Ave. Thursday, August 3. MPD said officers arrived at the scene at 12:53 a.m.

It is unclear how many people were killed in the accident, but medical examiners were at the scene. The car was completely burned and damaged as a result of the accident.

In addition to the people killed in the accident, Memphis Fire Department (MFD) said one person was also transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

At 12:51 am, officers responded to a crash at Early Maxwell & Southern involving a Chrysler 300 & 2 golf carts. 3 males were pronounced deceased on the scene & 1 male was xported to ROH noncritical. The driver & 3 passengers of the 300 fled e/b Southern. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/NpGALiexAd — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 3, 2023

One man killed in separate single-vehicle accident at the same intersection

There was a separate one-vehicle accident at the same intersection late Wednesday night.

MPD said officers responded to the one-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle at Early Maxwell and Southern Ave. at 9:09 p.m.

The man driving the motorcycle was transported to Methodist University Hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries, MPD said.