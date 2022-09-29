One dead, one injured after fire Wednesday at Cordova home

Fire investigators said it appeared the fire was electrical and started in the garage area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — One man was found dead and another injured after an accidental afternoon fire Wednesday in Cordova.

The Memphis Fire Department was called to the 1600 block of Ranmar Drive near Dexter Lane about 12:30 p.m. They found fire showing, and it took firefighters more than an hour to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters found one man dead in a rear bedroom. A second man was found with smoke inhalation and taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Fire investigators said it appeared the fire was electrical and started in the garage area. They said it caused $194,000 damage total.