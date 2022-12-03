Deadly house fire takes place in Covington, CFD says

A house fire in Covington has left at least one dead, according to Sheriff Shannon Beasley and the Covington Fire Department (CFD).

Beasley communicated that the Tipton County Medical Examiners Office was also on the scene, helping the investigation. The scene where the fire took place was in the 2000 block of Highway 59 West, but cause of the fire is still being determined, according to Beasley.