Deadly house fire takes place in Covington, CFD says

Sheriff Shannon Beasley communicated that the Tipton County Medical Examiners Office was on the scene, helping an investigation into a house fire that left one dead.
A house fire in Covington has left at least one dead, according to Sheriff Shannon Beasley and the Covington Fire Department (CFD). 

Beasley communicated that the Tipton County Medical Examiners Office was also on the scene, helping the investigation. The scene where the fire took place was in the 2000 block of Highway 59 West, but cause of the fire is still being determined, according to Beasley.

Additionally, the American Red Cross has been contacted to help the family affected by this fire, Beasley said.

