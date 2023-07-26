MPD: Man injured and woman killed in one-car crash on S. Parkway East

MPD officers responded to the one-vehicle crash about 2 a.m. Wednesday at S. Parkway East and Dunavant St., not far from Zion Christian Cemetery.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police said a man was injured and woman killed in an early morning crash near South Memphis.

MPD officers responded to the one-vehicle crash about 2 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at S. Parkway East and Dunavant St., not far from Zion Christian Cemetery. They found a vehicle has left the road and crashed into a tree.

A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and a woman died at the scene, according to police.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash.