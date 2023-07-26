x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

MPD: Man injured and woman killed in one-car crash on S. Parkway East

MPD officers responded to the one-vehicle crash about 2 a.m. Wednesday at S. Parkway East and Dunavant St., not far from Zion Christian Cemetery.
Credit: fergregory - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police said a man was injured and woman killed in an early morning crash near South Memphis.

MPD officers responded to the one-vehicle crash about 2 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at S. Parkway East and Dunavant St., not far from Zion Christian Cemetery. They found a vehicle has left the road and crashed into a tree.

A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and a woman died at the scene, according to police.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Mulroy says mayor’s criticism of woman who shot at police last November is ‘misleading'

Before You Leave, Check This Out