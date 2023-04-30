Deadly pedestrian crash takes place on Union, police say

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crash involving a pedestrian took place towards 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Police said they responded to the 1700 block of Union Avenue where the pedestrian was found and then transported to Regional One in critical condition but later died.

The unknown vehicle fled the scene, according to MPD.

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

At 9:43 pm, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 1700 block of Union Ave. The pedestrian was xported to ROH in critical condition but was later pronounced deceased.

The unknown vehicle fled the scene. pic.twitter.com/Kc8gylItGy — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 30, 2023

Last year, a report listed Memphis as the third highest number of pedestrian deaths per capita.

The City, in response, is launching safety and awareness campaigns as well as replacing all of its streetlights with brighter LED bulbs in efforts to prioritize safety and visibility.

Additionally, a $600,000 grant is said to be dedicated toward studying how to better pinpoint which areas in Memphis need the most immediate help in order to make walking safer.