Deadly Pickwick Lake accident under investigation

Father and daughter killed while riding WaveRunner

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — It may be several weeks before we know if the driver of a WaveRunner involved in a fatal accident will face criminal charges.

It happened at Pickwick Lake, about 100 miles east of Memphis. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the driver crashed into another WaveRunner, killing an Oakland, Tennessee, man and his young daughter.

Friends and family of 40-year-old David Carter and his 6-year-old daughter Olivia are in shock. David Carter worked at A2H Engineering. On the company's Facebook page, it said he was a gentle leader, mentor, and friend to many. People connected to the daughter Olivia, also turned to social media posting pictures saying her "smile brightened their world."

Local 24 News was told right after the accident, boaters at the scene immediately began to administer CPR, according to Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin.

"There were a lot of people who jumped into help till our boats and the TWA boats got there, " said Martin. "It's just something you would hope would never happen but its a reminder to everyone to be more careful out there"

In addition to Hardin County, officers from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency tried to save the man and his daughter.

"I know it was a very tragic accident. I know our officers did everything they could to save the two victims," said Amy Snider, TWRA spokesperson.

The accident happened in a cove called Dry Creek. It's a part of the lake popular for tying up and swimming. It's not uncommon for there to be hundreds of boats in the cove on any given weekend, and we're told it was packed with boats when the accidents occurred.

Because of COVID-19, we're told there is more boat traffic on Pickwick Lake, and all Tennessee lakes, as people try and get out of town. The loss of these two, they say, is a sobering reminder how dangerous the water can be.

"We've seen an increase in accidents, we've seen an increase in fatalities and all summer long we have been trying to educate people about safety on the water," said Snider.