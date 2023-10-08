Deadly shooting at Cordova cocktail bar launches Memphis police investigation

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said one person is dead after a shooting that took took place at Xperience Kitchen & Cocktails in Cordova, and now they are investigating the case.

MPD said that they responded around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Officers found one man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at the location — 1740 North Germantown Parkway — and that this man was transported to Regional One.

This man was later found to be dead, according to MPD.

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.