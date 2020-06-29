Dealing with Anxiety during the pandemic? Here are ways to help

Doctors say feelings of fear, anxiety, sadness and uncertainty are normal during a pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations and you may worry about the Coronavirus Pandemic, it's totally normal, but Local 24 News has some tips to reduce your worries and keep you healthy.

The Maryland Department of Health released the following ways to help cope:

Limit your screen time. Limit your time watching, reading or listening to news stories. Avoid scrolling through your friends Instagram or Snap posts about illness and COVID-19.

Keep yourself grounded. Exercise, meditate. Draw, write in a journal or use music to express your thoughts and feelings. Do things that make you feel good and are also good for you.

Plan the things you can do: wash your hands, carry wet wipes or other items when you are out in public. Recognize the things you can control, like having good hygiene.

Reach out to your friends and family. If you can, talk about how you are feeling. Talk about anything positive - laugh, joke. Make sure you get enough sleep and stick to your pre-COVID-19 routine as much as you can. Let someone know if you are not able to do your usual activities because of your worrying.

Stay connected. Staying at home and distancing from others should not mean you are completely isolated. Reaching out to people you trust is one of the best ways to reduce anxiety, depression, loneliness, and boredom during social distancing, quarantine, and isolation. You can use the phone, email, text messaging, and social media to connect with friends, family, and others. Talk "face to face" with friends and loved ones using Skype or FaceTime.

"One of the recommendations that we've had is to engage in self care so we want you to get as much rest as possible. Exercise. Eat healthy, nutritious foods and really focus on your own mental wellness so that might be taking a quick break. Taking a walk," said Rebekah Lemmons, Ph. D, Clinical Services with Youth Villages.