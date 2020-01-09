901 Day deals to celebrate the Bluff City

Memphis businesses are running 901 deals including meals for $9.01

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — September 1st marks 901 Day, a day-long celebration of Memphis. One way to celebrate is support local businesses and restaurants that are running 901 deals.

Many of the restaurants in the Bluff City will run reduced price deals for menu items at $9.01 a piece.

Online blogs and social media sites like I Love Memphis Blog and Choose901 have compiled some of those deals. Local 24 News added to the growing list:

901gear: Buy one, Get one free

Automatic Slim’s: 901 Martini for $9.01

BABALU: Try the new cocktail, 90Rum for $9.01

Bala’s Bistro: 10% off when you spend $40

Bosco's: Fish 'n' chips for $9.01

Blues City Donuts will offer a dozen glazed donuts for $9.01

Brookhaven Pub’s Tiger Bleu Chips will be $9.01 — takeout only

Cane & Herb: 9.01% Off Total Purchase

Cafe Ole: Large Top Shelf Margarita for $9.01

Catherine & Mary’s and Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen select pastas for $9.01

Celtic Crossing will offer four Scottish Eggs with a 16-ounce local brew of your choice for $9.01

City Tasting Box: $9.01 off the Ultimate Support Local Box!

Cxffeeblack: 19% off with the code 901day

Cupcake Cutie Etc: Buy 1 get 1 half off

Gimme Sugar Bakery: $9.01 per dozen of their famous chocolate chip cookies!

Feast and Graze is giving $9.01 off all orders

Fox Ridge Pizza: 9-inch specialty pizzas for $9.01

The Gray Canary will have oyster specials

Huey’s will offer their 22 ounce jumbo margarita for $9.01

Lucy J’s Bakery 2nd anniversary sale: pre-order a surprise box of mini treats for $25

Makeda's Cookies will have food trucks, special treats all day including 6 cookies for $9.01

Memphis Soul Southern Cooking: The 901 BBQ Platter will be just $9.01

MEMPops is offering 3 pops for $9.01 and t-shirts for $9.01 at all of their locations

My Cup of Tea will offer all teas in their Memphis collection at a discounted $9.01 price.

Orpheum Theatre Group: Orpheum Mini Golf Course Tickets for $9.01 each available for tee times between Sept 3 – 7

Slider Inn: Jameson slushies $9.01

South of Beale will offer their duck fried rice for $9.01

Staks Pancake’s Memphis BBQ Omelette and a side for $9.01

The Stax Museum is offering free admission to all Shelby County residents on 9/1

Stick ‘Em is offering new jerk chicken or tofu kabobs with a side for $9.01

Swanky’s Taco shop locations will offer Memphis BBQ tacos, nachos or quesadilla for $9.01