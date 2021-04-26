Deaths in jail "all too common" says sheriff department researcher and author

Jessica Pishko not surprised by 2018 Grenada County jail death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News has new information on the Grenada County Jail death that occurred in 2018. The Grenada County Sheriff still is not commenting about the death, but a top researcher into sheriff department's policies and practices found video of the incident uncalled for.

Video of how Robert Loggins was treated at the jail before his death is drawing criticism from around the country since Local 24 News first aired it Friday. Some might find the video disturbing, but we felt it is important for you to see considering what is going on across the country.

"I think what's hard about these cases is they all follow a certain pattern," said lawyer Jessica Pishko.

Lawyer and author Jessica Pishko is talking about what happened to Robert Loggins after arriving at the Grenada County Jail. In the video you see the police car arrive at the sally port. It looks like officers pull Loggins out of the squad car then drag him out of frame. He is then carried into the jail lobby with his arms cuffed behind his back, legs restrained, and placed on the floor face down. It's called the prone position. On the tape you see Loggins on the ground start rolling around.

"To be handcuffed face down with hands behind your back is very uncomfortable, and you can tell he is because he is trying to roll himself over," said Pishko.

Shortly thereafter, you see officers jump on Loggins. According to a civil lawsuit, they jumped on his body, neck, and head for more than three minutes while trying to remove his handcuffs. Pishko says it doesn't appear that Loggins appeared to be a threat or harm to the officers, so she wonders why the force was needed.

"What they did looks like too much manpower for one situation," said Pishko.

Pishko has done extensive research into sheriff department practices around the country and says while this may be disturbing to watch, situations like this happen more often than you may think.

"1,000 people die in jail every year. This combination of circumstances is sadly not an uncommon one," said Pishko.

After the 2018 death, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation did an investigation into Loggins' death but were told nothing became of it.

"It's not surprised they closed the case. When someone dies in custody, the immediate move for the sheriff is liability. Their thought is they don't want to be held liable for the fact this person died," said Pishko.

The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus wants a fresh set of eyes to look into the death. Loggins ended up at the jail after police responded to a disturbance call where Loggins was yelling for help in a backyard. Lying face down in tall vegetation, officers quickly realized Loggins was on drugs, according to a lawsuit and when Loggins wouldn't get up, they tased him eight times without warning and beat him with a flashlight.