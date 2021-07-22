Demolition begins on Tom Lee Park renovation in downtown Memphis

This is the next big step for renovating the park, which is due to be completed in early 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Demolition has begun for the renovation of Tom Lee Park.

Crews moved in with bulldozers between Beale Street Landing and the south end of the park. They began by demolishing the old Tom Lee Park visitors center.

The Memphis River Parks Partnership said the demolition comes after the approval of the 408 Permit approval from the United States Army Corps of Engineers, and approval of the construction documents by the Mayor's Riverfront Steering Committee.

Crews will strengthen the rip-rap on the western edge of the park. (Rip-rap is the rocks, foundations, or structures used to protect from erosion.) The park will be constructed while that is happening.

This is the next big step for renovating the park, which is due to be completed in early 2023.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT:

This new, spectacular riverfront transformation has been 100 years in the making. It is the next step in transforming 18 blocks of riverfront in a little more than five years, delivering a signature park for Memphians and visitors.

This reimagined park is part of a larger effort to make Memphis a better place to live and to work, and strengthen and support the economic momentum we see in our community. The park contributes to our quality of life and competitiveness as we compete every day with other cities to attract and retain talent and business. Now that people can work from anywhere, we are helping to make Memphis a compelling choice. A signature Tom Lee Park as the anchor to an unparalleled riverfront district is a spectacular selling point.

More people coming downtown and visiting the park also means more people in our downtown restaurants, bars, shops and attractions. Adding the park as an integrated piece to our portfolio of attractions will help attract new tourists and encourage visitors to spend more time in Memphis and thus more nights in hotels.

We believe the new park will be an unmatched venue for events and festivals. We look forward to Memphis in May and many other large events that bring people to the city.

An economic impact study by HR&A Advisors estimated the total economic impact of the riverfront at more than a billion dollars in its first decade of operation.

Visit tomleepark.org for more information and the latest updates.