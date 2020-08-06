Demonstrators meet for 12th night to protest at the I Am A Man Plaza

People from all different backgrounds, race, religions and ages march side by side.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Say his name.” It’s the chant that could be heard throughout the streets of Downtown Memphis. Dozens gathered at the I AM A MAN Plaza to protest injustice and inequality. This all sparked after George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

For almost two weeks, protesters have come together to speak out against police brutality. People from all different backgrounds, race, religions and ages march side by side.

Local 24 News spoke with two protesters who represented two different generations.

Joe Calhoun was a marshal during the 1968 Sanitation Workers Strike. Now more than 50 years later, he’s protesting again.

"It's really important that we equalize things all the way from A to Z, as much as we possible can. Will it ever happen in my lifetime, I hope so. I hope my grandchildren don't have to live through what I had to live through and what my son had to live through in order to be able to provide for his kids," said Calhoun.