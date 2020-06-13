Comic book legend, St. Louis native Dennis O'Neil dies at 81

O'Neil was one of the most celebrated writers of Batman comics in the history of the character

ST. LOUIS — Legendary comic book writer and St. Louis native Dennis O'Neil passed away Thursday at the age of 81.

O'Neil was born on May 3, 1939 in St. Louis. He graduated from Saint Louis University in 1961 with a degree in English.

After that, he began his career as one of the most profound comic book writers of the last 50 years.

O'Neil wrote and edited for almost every major Marvel and DC Comics superhero including Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, Spider-man, Iron man and Wonder Woman.

O'Neil was most widely known for his work on Batman comics and was an editor for DC's Batman from 1986 to 2000, according to Variety Magazine.