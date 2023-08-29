Department of Justice gears up for first public meeting in civil rights investigation of MPD and City of Memphis

“Nobody does anything until it gets bad,” said Jessica Beaty, a former Memphis resident.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Last month, the Department of Justice announced a civil rights investigation into the Memphis Police Department and the City of Memphis. They are taking a closer look at the patterns and practices following the death of Tyre Nichols and others in police custody.

The first two meetings with the public take place this week. ABC24 spoke with community members about they hope comes out of these meetings.

History can do two things. It can bring change or stagnation.

“This is the history of the American government,” said Jessica Beaty, a former Memphis resident. “It breaks down to a relationship.”

One relationship of concern is Memphis Police and minority communities.

“Nobody does anything until it gets bad,” said Beaty.

More than six months after Nichols died at the hands of five former Memphis Police officers, the Department of Justice launched a civil rights investigation into the patterns and practices of the City of Memphis and MPD. Memphis Mayor, Jim Strickland, hopes fresh eye will point to possible areas needing improvement such as policies, guidelines and training.

“Our team has tried to when documents are requested, we try to produce those as fast as we can. Our general attitude is we want this investigation to occur as fast it can and with as much cooperation as we can," said Strickland.

It is a felling that is shared by many in the Memphis community.

“Investigate it. Break it down. Break it down. Reform it. Put it back together much better. That way it can actually begin to service the people of Memphis,” said Beaty.

The DOJ is having public meetings with residents this week to hear their experiences with law enforcement. “The best opinions are going to come from the people who experience this every single day,” said Beaty.

People such as Roger Terry, who has lived in Memphis for more than 50 years.

“You have a few bad policemen. I have to say, but you have a lot of bad people too,” said Terry. “It should be looked at and surveyed just to see what can be done to get a closer relationship with the people, the public, and the police department.”

It is a relationship some are confident will get better, but others are not as sure. “If the Department of Justice is actually going to look into this situation, they have to do it right,” said Beaty. “I am all for that, but I have little faith…”

We asked why. Beaty answered, “They’ve got a history of it.”

The following scheduled dates have been set for the public meetings:

Wednesday, Aug. 30

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

National Civil Rights Museum

450 Mulberry Street, Memphis, TN 38103

Thursday, Aug. 31

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church

70 N. Bellevue Blvd., Memphis, TN 38104

The DOJ said everyone is welcome to attend. They ask those who wish to come to register at this link for the August 30th meeting at the National Civil Rights Museum. Those who have not registered will still be welcome at the door. ASL and Spanish interpretation will be available at both meetings.

The DOJ is also offering times for the public to walk-in an speak with them at local library branches, or email or call them with information.

Wed. Aug. 30

11:30am-1:30pm

East Shelby Library

7200 E Shelby Dr.

Thurs. Aug. 31

11:30am-1:30pm

Levi Library

3676 S 3rd St.