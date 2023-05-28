Department of Veterans Affairs Memphis pay respects for Memorial Day

"It's easy to forget the sacrifices that were paid for on our behalf so that we can have the freedoms that we have."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Sunday afternoon — ahead of Memorial Day Monday — Memphis-area veterans paid tribute to service members who risked the ultimate price defending the nation.

The annual event was organized by the Department of Veterans Affairs Memphis. The event was held at the Memphis National Cemetery and included speakers from VFW (veterans of foreign wars) posts from around the Mid-South.

These speakers highlighted the enduring achievement and sacrifice of the nation's fallen. Speakers during the service also remembered those who previously served and passed away as well as those who did not get a joyous homecoming for their service.

"Having a ceremony like this is extremely important because if you don't acknowledge it, it's easy to forget the sacrifices that were paid for on our behalf so that we can have the freedoms that we have: speech, religion, the ability to gather together, the ability to celebrate," cemetery director Thomas Maynard said.