Deputy Chief Don Crowe named Assistant Chief of Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Incoming Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis has selected Deputy Chief Don Crowe as second in command of the department.

The appointment is effective immediately, and Crowe will be the Assistant Chief of Police, formerly known as Deputy Director of Police Services. In a release Monday, MPD said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland approved the appointment.

Deputy Chief Don Crowe Named Second in Command at MPD

After careful review and consideration, incoming Chief of Police Cerelyn “CJ” Davis has selected the second in command for the Memphis Police Department. Effective immediately, Deputy Chief Donald Crowe has been approved as the Assistant Chief of Police (formerly titled Deputy Director of Police Services) by Mayor Jim Strickland.

"As a police chief, I am elated to know that the Memphis Police Department is led by a highly qualified and dedicated command staff. After meeting with each deputy chief, I chose Deputy Chief Don Crowe to help me effectively lead the great men and women of the Memphis Police Department. With over 33 years of law enforcement experience, Don Crowe remains passionate and driven to provide excellent service to all citizens of Memphis. I am excited to step in as the Chief of Police for the Memphis Police Department, and I look forward to working with the citizens of Memphis and the men and women of the MPD," said Chief Cerelyn Davis.

"I am humbled by the opportunity to serve Chief Davis and the Memphis Police Department in this new role. It is an honor to work with the team of great leaders and professionals that comprises The Memphis Police Department Command Staff," said Assistant Chief Don Crowe.

BIO: Donald Crowe

Don Crowe has been a Memphis Police Officer for thirty-three years. He began his career in uniform patrol. Crowe served as a Field Training Officer and a Crisis Intervention Officer. He also

had assignments in the Organized Crime Unit and the Training Academy. Don was promoted to sergeant in 2000 and spent the next seventeen years in Investigative Services. He rose through

the ranks of Lieutenant, Major, and Lieutenant Colonel while in Investigative Services, commanding all centralized detective bureaus. In 2017 Don was appointed Deputy Chief of

Information Technology. On June 7, 2021, Deputy Chief Donald Crowe was appointed to Assistant Chief of Police for the Memphis Police Department.