x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Derrick Rose to sign two-year contract with Memphis Grizzlies, ESPN says

He played for the University of Memphis back in 2007, taking the tigers all the way to the 2008 national championship.

More Videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's official. A former Memphis Tiger is coming home. 

Derrick Rose is signing a two-year deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move will be a sort of "home coming" for the now-former New York Knicks guard.

Rose spent the last three years with the Knicks and is a former MVP level guard. Still, Memphians know him best for the year he spent in a Memphis Tigers uniform.

Rose took the Tigers to the 2008 national championship game as a freshman, losing to Kansas in a NCAA title game classic.

Rose’s best years might arguably be behind him — he averaged 5.6 points and 1.7 assists in limited minutes last season. 

What he can offer the Grizzlies is leadership in the locker room. Rose has over a decade of NBA experience and is a solid backup point guard.

He’s the second offseason signing the Grizzlies have made in the last week. Memphis added Marcus Smart in a three-team trade that sent Tyus Jones to the Washington Wizards and Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics just before the NBA Draft.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out