Derrick Rose to sign two-year contract with Memphis Grizzlies, ESPN says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's official. A former Memphis Tiger is coming home.

Derrick Rose is signing a two-year deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move will be a sort of "home coming" for the now-former New York Knicks guard.

Rose spent the last three years with the Knicks and is a former MVP level guard. Still, Memphians know him best for the year he spent in a Memphis Tigers uniform.

Rose took the Tigers to the 2008 national championship game as a freshman, losing to Kansas in a NCAA title game classic.

Rose’s best years might arguably be behind him — he averaged 5.6 points and 1.7 assists in limited minutes last season.

What he can offer the Grizzlies is leadership in the locker room. Rose has over a decade of NBA experience and is a solid backup point guard.