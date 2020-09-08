TIMELINE: Derrius Guice's history, career with the Washington Football Team

Here's a look at Guice's history with the Washington Football Team before he was dismissed from the organization following felony domestic assault charges.

WASHINGTON — Running back Derrius Guice has been arrested on domestic violence-related charges, and the Washington Football Team has dismissed the injury-prone player that was heading into his third season with the team.

Though he didn't see the field much and was hurt a lot of the time, here's a look at Guice's brief history with the Washington Football Team before he was dismissed from the organization:

Washington's NFL team selected Guice as their first pick in the 2018 draft in the second round after playing in college for Louisiana State University.

The summer before his first season in Washington, Guice raises over $21,000 for a cancer center in his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Guice misses the 2018 season due to an ACL injury he sustained during a preseason game.

In 2019, he tore his meniscus in his right knee in the season-opener. He would come back to play in Week 13 against the Carolina Panthers, helping Washington win by rushing 10 times for 129 yards, while recording two touchdowns. Unfortunately, he suffered an MCL sprain during the game and was placed on the NFL's injured reserve list on December 10, 2019.

In all, Guice appeared in five games for the Washington Football Team.

His career NFL stats as of the end of the 2019 season are:

Rushing yards - 245; Rushing average - 5.8; Rushing touchdowns - 2; Receptions - 7; Receiving Yards - 79; Receiving Touchdowns - 1.

The Washington Football team released news of Guice being cut on Twitter shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.

"This afternoon we learned that there were multiple charges filed against Derrius. Upon review of the nature of these charges and following internal discussions, we have decided to release Derrius immediately," said the team in a statement.

The Washington Football Team is also working alongside the National Football League, which is part of following procedures after becoming aware of Guice's alleged crimes.

"On Thursday we learned of a potential domestic violence related incident involving RB Derrius Guice," a statement from the team said. "We immediately alerted the National Football League and have continued to work with them during this process. We then met with Derrius to inform him that he was excused from all team activity pending a review of this matter.