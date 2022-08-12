New apparel shop lets you customize products the same day

NoBasis is a new customizable apparel shop in downtown Memphis that wants customers to express themselves through their apparel designs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NoBasis is a new customizable apparel shop located in downtown Memphis. Customers are able to design any product they want with any colors, phrases, photos or logos.

Althea Young and her fiancé are the owners of the shop, and their vision is to bring out the personalities in the community, and help people express who they are in what they wear.

NoBasis have simples styles that will remain in their shop, but the majority of items in their shop will change with the seasons and fashion trends.

A notable feature of the shop is hyrodipping, which is also known as water transfer printing, where a three-dimensional object is dipped into a printed design or paint and mixed with a water solution. Customers can hyrodip pretty much anything as far as clothing items, wood, plastic, metals, and other materials. These items do not have to be new, but they do have to be clean.

The finished product after being dipped is permanent, and is sprayed with a protective coating. Young refers to this as "upcycling," because it's "making an old item new again."

"If you wanted to put something about being from Memphis, a political belief, a religious belief, a funny statement, a hashtag, a inside joke, a mood, it literally is up to you. So that's why we're called NoBasis, because the customer essentially creates the basis of the brand when they wear their phrase. Whoever that person is, is what the brand stands for," said Young.

NoBasis is located downtown at 65a Monroe Avenue, Memphis TN, 38103, and their hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.