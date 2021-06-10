Design plans for downtown Mobility Center seek approval

A six-story parking garage and mixed-used building is planned for a parking lot near Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ever have trouble finding parking in downtown Memphis? A multi-million dollar “mobility center” could be the fix to that.

The design plans for the $62 million Mobility Center could be approved today continuing its track to bring nearly 1,000 parking spaces to a core location in downtown.

Wednesday afternoon, the Downtown Memphis Commission’s Design Review Board will consider updated designs and renderings to the parking lot and mixed-use facility.

Here’s a rendering of the “Mobility Center” that’s planned for the parking lot across from Orpheum Memphis. It would bring ~975 parking spaces and more. The design will be reviewed and considered for approval today. Story on @ABC24Memphis pic.twitter.com/YSA015OVMk — Jalyn Souchek (@JalynSouchek) October 6, 2021

The plans call for a six-story parking garage, with the roof also adding parking. It’s planned to go at the corner of Beale and Main Street across the street from Orpheum Theatre.

The Mobility Center also includes 1,300-square feet for retail on the main floor, a bike commuter station and added drop-off lanes for ride-share like Uber and Lyft.

Plans also call for ground floor retail space, biking commute station and lanes for ride-share drop offs. pic.twitter.com/NlojFVcE1Q — Jalyn Souchek (@JalynSouchek) October 6, 2021

Ahead of the 4 p.m. Design Review Board meeting, documents show the design is recommended for approval.