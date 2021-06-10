Design plans for downtown Mobility Center seek approval

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ever have trouble finding parking in downtown Memphis? A multi-million dollar “mobility center” could be the fix to that.
The design plans for the $62 million Mobility Center could be approved today continuing its track to bring nearly 1,000 parking spaces to a core location in downtown.
Wednesday afternoon, the Downtown Memphis Commission’s Design Review Board will consider updated designs and renderings to the parking lot and mixed-use facility.
The plans call for a six-story parking garage, with the roof also adding parking. It’s planned to go at the corner of Beale and Main Street across the street from Orpheum Theatre.
The Mobility Center also includes 1,300-square feet for retail on the main floor, a bike commuter station and added drop-off lanes for ride-share like Uber and Lyft.
Ahead of the 4 p.m. Design Review Board meeting, documents show the design is recommended for approval.
Previously, it was reported that the project plans to be completed in 2023.