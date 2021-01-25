DeSoto County COVID-19 vaccinations moves to Landers Center

However, if you don't have an appointment, you can still be vaccinated by making an appointment by phone: Call 877-978-6453.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — DeSoto County residents can now receive COVID vaccinations at the Landers Center starting Monday, January 25th.

Authorities say moving the vaccinations to the Landers Center was a big step as more vaccinations are needed in DeSoto County. The current location in Hernando only allows 400 vaccinations per day.

In a news release, DeSoto County District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell said, "The Health Department has assured us that they will increase the number of appointments when the state receives more vaccinations from the federal government. We want to make sure that everyone who wants a vaccination is able to get one in a timely manner.”

Authorities with the Mississippi Department of Health will text or email you about the location change if you have already made an appointment online.