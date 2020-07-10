Desoto County NAACP is planning its next move after the Horn Lake Board of Aldermen vote not to fire the Horn Lake Animal Shelter director

Pat Hissong, the director of the Horn Lake Animal Shelter, faced scrutiny after posting an anti-Black Lives Matter comment on Facebook

HORN LAKE, Miss — Pat Hissong, the director of the Horn Lake Animal Shelter, gets to keep her job after a 4-3 vote in favor of not dismissing her, the Horn Lake Board of Alderman ruled on Tuesday.

Hissong was suspended for five days without pay after posting on Facebook a Black Lives Matter protest video with the caption, "Can we just kill them please and be done with this stupid 'expletive?'" Desoto County's NAACP chapter president, Rev. Robert Tipton Jr., said that is not enough justice after posting something threatening.

"It sets a precedence that you can say whatever you want to say in your position," Tipton said.

Tipton said he was grateful the Board of Alderman granted a motion to vote on her dismissal but was not surprised when it was denied. He said the local chapter's next plan of action is to get the state's NAACP chapter involved.

"We operate under that weight, but the state has more tools and resources to use than a local branch does," Tipton said.

Horn Lake Mayor Allen Latimer reiterated that the words of Hissong do not represent the people of Horn Lake. He even said the city of Horn Lake was proud to have celebrated Juneteenth this year.

"I think you are aware that this city has always been an inclusive city," Latimer said.

Tipton said Hissong should still be held accountable for her threatening words.