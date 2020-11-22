DeSoto County officials host free mask giveaway

Organizers say this is the third mask giveaway in partnership with the Mississippi Community Mask program.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The DeSoto County supervisors, along with other city officials, are stepping up to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Workers set up a free mask drive-thru event Saturday in the parking lot of DeSoto Central High School.

The giveaway comes after health officials reported DeSoto County as the leading county of COVID-19 cases in the state of Mississippi.

Masks were only available to Mississippi residents.