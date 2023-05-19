DeSoto County receives funding for assistant district attorneys for first time since 2005

DeSoto county officials say the funding will allow them to hire eight prosecutors by July 1.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — DeSoto County is working to get ahead of crime happening in its community.

New legislation recently passed allows the district attorney to hire more assistants in order to help prosecute criminals.

The district attorney's office hasn't been able to make any hires since 2005 due to lack of funding.

State senator Dr. David parker says the new hires should send a clear message to criminals.

"If crime comes down to DeSoto County, we're going to have the strong leadership here — both locally, state-wide and from our law enforcement and our district attorney's office that is going to create a prosecution that is going to make you think twice about coming down here and committing crime," Parker said.