DeSoto County school bus driver on leave after refusing to let kids off bus

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — A DeSoto County bus driver is on leave after trapping students inside of a school bus and refusing to let them leave on Wednesday.

In a video by Misty Grubbs, children can be seen inside of the bus crying and screaming for help while adults stand outside telling the driver to let them exit. At one point, a woman helps a child climb out of the bus window.

Parents said the school bus driver locked them inside the bus after a student took out a cell phone to call their mom.

DeSoto County Schools said the bus driver is on administrative leave "per district procedure," and the incident is being reviewed.