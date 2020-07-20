DeSoto County Schools delays Fall 2020 start date

DCS has pushed back its first day of classes

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — The DeSoto County School District is delaying its first day of classes.

According to an email sent to parents Monday, the first day of classes has been moved to August 10. Students were originally scheduled to begin on August 6.

Below is the email sent to parents:

"Parents:

The 2020-2021 school calendar has been revised. Two additional staff development days have been added at the beginning of the school year. Here are the changes for students: