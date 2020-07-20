DeSoto County Schools delays Fall 2020 start date

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — The DeSoto County School District is delaying its first day of classes.
According to an email sent to parents Monday, the first day of classes has been moved to August 10. Students were originally scheduled to begin on August 6.
Below is the email sent to parents:
"Parents:
The 2020-2021 school calendar has been revised. Two additional staff development days have been added at the beginning of the school year. Here are the changes for students:
- Monday, August 10th: First Day of School for Students - Students were originally scheduled to begin on Thursday, August 6th.
- Tuesday, November 3rd: Distance Learning Day - This day was originally scheduled as a staff development day. Instead of this day being a student holiday, students will work from home. By completing assignments, students will be counted as present for the school day. More details about assignments will be given to students in the days leading up to November 3rd.
- Tuesday, May 25th: Last Day of School for Students - This day was originally listed on the calendar as a potential make-up day."