DeSoto County Sheriff's Office hosts torch run in honor of the MS Special Olympics

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office held the torch and hit the ground running in honor of the Mississippi Chapter of Special Olympics on Saturday morning.

Officers took on the full Olympic experience through Snowden Grove Memorial park in Southaven, Mississippi. The torch run was hosted to get athletes in the spirit for the upcoming competition.

" It's fantastic and so rewarding to work with the kids. They're so grateful and happy to see us and they really like law enforcement," said Mike Cowan, Lieutenant of DeSoto County Sheriff's Department. "And so its a lot of fun to go there and get all the hugs and all the smiles that you get when you get to work with the special Olympics its fantastic."

The Mississippi Special Olympics are not just held every four years. They go all-year round.

The next event is in two weeks at the Biloxi Natatorium.