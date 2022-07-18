DeSoto County Justice Court moves to new location

All tickets, fines, payments, eviction cases, filings, and court dates scheduled in Justice Court will now be processed at the new location.

HERNANDO, Miss — The DeSoto County Justice Court will begin operating from its new location at 3423 Industrial Drive, Hernando, MS on Monday, July 18.

According to a press release issued by DeSoto county’s Community Resource Director, anyone who has a court date in Justice Court must now report to the new location. All tickets, fines, payments, eviction cases, and filings will also be processed at the new location.

However, all cases hear in Circuit, Chancery, and County Court will continue to be heard at the historic courthouse located at 2535 Hwy 51, Hernando, MS, the director said.

Also, the DeSoto County Tax Collector’s Southaven office will not be moved, remaining at its current location at 8525 Highway 51 N., the director said.

The director said now that the new Justice Court facility is located next to the Adult Detention Center, the County can decrease inmate transports and increase safety. The new building’s courtrooms will also be used by Adult Drug Court and Lunacy court, the director said.

The facility was moved to resolve spacing issues due to an increase in the county’s population, as well as to allow the court to manage its increased case load, the director said.