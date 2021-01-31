Dinosaurs in Motion exhibit debuts at Pink Palace

The Dinosaurs in Motion exhibit will be displayed until May.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Museum of Science & History the Pink Palace debuted their Dinosaurs in Motion exhibit Saturday afternoon.

Dinosaurs in Motion is an interactive experience built for visitors of all ages.

The science-driven exhibit engages and educates visitors with 14 magnificent, fully interactive recycled metal dinosaur sculptures.

The sculptures feature exposed mechanics inspired by actual fossils.

"There are two parts of the exhibit. One is about the science of dinosaurs, and the other part is about the sculptor and making kinetic sculptures," said Steve Masler, manager of the exhibits. "So, there are examples upstairs of how the wires work and what type of wires need to be used."

The moving, human element to the exhibit was inspired by artist John Payne.

Payne wanted their interactions to compliment video in the exhibit to leave visitors believing that "if you can dream it, you can do it."

