Disability stigmas torn down at 'The Up Syndrome' event in Frayser

Families of those with developmental disabilities joined together to build each other up and raise awareness with inclusive and informative activities.

Uplifting those with down syndrome as well as their families was the focus of an event promoted by "Frayser Connect," a community group working to meet the needs of Frayser residents.

"The Up Syndrome" was an event that saw participants spending time in a garden and meditating. Festivities intended to be disability inclusive as well as informative.

The idea was sparked by Teal Wright, the sister of a Memphian with down syndrome. Wright said "down" is not a word she associates with her brother.

"Not everyone has the same access and the same resources," Wright said. "We want to make sure that no one feels isolated when they are supporting folks who have disabilities. We want to make sure that everyone feels a part of the community and whatever disabilities we have, we know that we can depend on each other."

Organizers of "The Up Syndrome" plan to hold similar events each in month in gardens across Memphis.