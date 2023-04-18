Disaster recovery centers still available for tornado victims

Disaster response aid is available at three locations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Families who were affected by tornadoes that hit the Mid-South March 31 and April 1 can still receive financial assistance through American Red Cross and the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Storms ripped through Cannon, Hardin, Tipton, DeSoto, McNairy, Tunica, Shelby, and Wayne counties, causing may to lose their homes, and some even their lives.

Disaster response aid is available at the following locations:

McNairy County

Latta Theater

205 West Court Ave.

Selmer Tennessee 38375

Seeing Clients: 4/17 through 4/21 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tipton County

Covington Church of Christ

1690 U.S. Highway 51 South

Covington, TN 38019

Seeing Clients: 4/17 through 4/18 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Dyersburg State Community College

3149 U.S. Highway 51 South

Covington, TN 38019

Seeing Clients: 4/17 through 4/21 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

American Red Cross is offering financial assistance, health and mental care to anyone whose home or apartment was damaged by the tornadoes.

Those in need of assistance can bring their proof of identification and proof residence any of the recovery centers listed above.

Tornado victims can apply for assistance online on the Red Cross resource referral page or over the phone by calling the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2766).

Specialists at the recovery centers can also answer questions and clarify information about FEMA assistance programs and programs provided by other agencies.

Specialist can explain rental assistance available to homeowners and renters, as well as help you submit required documents to a FEMA processing center. On-site specialists can also help you update your document and case file.

For FEMA assistance by phone, call 1-800-621-3362 between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. To apply for FEMA online by click here.