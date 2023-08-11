National Civil Rights Museum to partner with journalism syndicate for discussion focused on societal sins

The hybrid panel discussion will take place Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. CST at the museum, located at 450 Mulberry Street.

How different people have either stumbled or succeeded in societal repair will be the focus of a conversation set to be hosted by the National Civil Rights Museum.

The museum is partnering with Zócalo Public Square — a syndicate of journalists under the wing of Arizona State University — to present an in-person discussion that is also available to stream, "Why Isn't Remembering Enough to Repair?"

“Our partnership with Zócalo Public Square for this event is germane to our mission,” said Dr. Russ Wigginton, president of The National Civil Rights Museum. “The museum examines today's global civil and human rights, provokes thoughtful debate, and serves as a catalyst for positive social change.”

How Americans can move into action beyond transgressions such as slavery, civil rights abuses and the violence of war is said to be discussed at the event. During the program, organizers say they we will talk about long-term solutions that will help begin the healing process from America's transgressions.

Rhetoric professor Andre E. Johnson, the Monument Lab co-founder and artist Ken Lum, and reparations leader Robin Rue Simmons are said to discuss what repair looks like and how different people and places have stumbled and succeeded in its pursuit. The discussion will be moderated by William Sturkey, University of North Carolina Historian and author of Hattiesburg.

Those who wish to R.S.V.P. to the event can do so here.