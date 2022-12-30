Help 12-year-old Paris J get to Disney World | 46th annual Ski-Freeze raises money for chronically ill child

Paris J suffers from Rhett syndrome, epilepsy, and cerebral palsy. With your help and donation, Paris can fulfill her dream of going to Disney World.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Waterskiers, wake-boarders, tubers and bare-footers can join Dream Factory in making sure children who are chronically ill are able to live out their dreams by participating in the 46th annual Ski Freeze event happening at Mud Island River Park at 11 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan 1.

Dream Factory is a not-for-profit, volunteer organization that raises money to sponsor children between the ages of three and 18 who are critically and chronically ill. The wish granting organization is not limited to children who's conditions are terminal, and it is uses money that is raised to cover cost for children’s most desired wishes.

The organization said that part of the money raised by this year’s Ski Freeze will be used to fund 12-year-old Paris J’s trip to Disney world. Paris suffers from Rhett syndrome, epilepsy, and cerebral palsy.

NHRA Top Fuel driver Clay Millican will be a spokesman at the event.

Registration for the Ski-Freeze event begins at 10:30. You can also register online by clicking here.

Anyone who wishes to participate in the Ski-fest can donate $30. Dream Factory said skiers will be pulled by boats in the Mississippi River, and each skier will get a Ski-Freeze t-shirt.

Skiers can raise additional money by getting others to pledge money on their behalf.

To donate online, click here.