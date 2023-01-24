District 86 Special Election Day | Here's what you need to know

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Polls for the District 86 Special Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Voters must vote at their respective polling locations. To view poll locations, click here.
The special election was organized to elect a new state representative for District 86 due to the passing of State Representative Barbara Cooper.
Residents of District 86 can visit the Shelby County Election Commission website for more voter details or call the voter hotline at 901-222-1200.