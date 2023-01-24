District 86 Special Election Day | Here's what you need to know

Voters must vote at their respective polling locations. Polls for the District 86 Special Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Polls for the District 86 Special Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Voters must vote at their respective polling locations. To view poll locations, click here.

The special election was organized to elect a new state representative for District 86 due to the passing of State Representative Barbara Cooper.