District Attorney elect Steve Mulroy to be sworn in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now, just three weeks after his victory over former District Attorney Amy Weirich, Steve Mulroy will be sworn into office as the new District Attorney Wednesday, August 31 in the Shelby County Commission Chambers of the Vasco A. Smith Jr. County Administration Building on the first floor at 10 a.m.

The oath of office will be administered by Circuit Court Judge Yolanda Kight Brown, and Father Val Handwerker of St. Patrick Catholic Church will give the invocation.

Mulroy said he will take questions and speak with press after the swearing-in ceremony.