Diverse group of young protesters passionate about their cause

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — One thing noticed in the protests are the different people participating. They come from all different backgrounds, nationalities, and age groups. Local 24 News Reporter, Brittani Moncrease, delves into the protests through the eyes of youth.

We saw it during the Civil Rights era and we are seeing it now. Young people are at the forefront fighting for change.

"Lift every voice and sing."

It is the voice of grief, change, and courage.

"Not only are black people having to deal with the trauma of 400 years of slavery and oppression, we're also having to deal with watching people be killed," said Amber Sherman, Black Lives Matter and Young Democrats Memphis Chapter member.

That reality is something youth are seeing far too frequently.

"It's just scary for younger generations also because you don't know what's going to happen," said Jones Carroll, an 11-year-old protester.

"I have friends who haven't slept, haven't eaten in over a week," said Sherman. "We've constantly experienced racism, systematic oppression, social-economical inequality, watching people die on camera, constantly being traumatized by that because social media is such a pivotal thing. Everywhere you go when something like this happens, it's everywhere."

Protesters are in need of answers, particularly youth who have been at the forefront of protests throughout the Mid-South.

"We were providing support, my friend and I. Police officers on horses jumped in front of us," said Sherman. "We also watched them trample over people who were walking, not giving any type of consideration."

"When you're there, it seems like you're a small piece of this larger puzzle obviously, but every person's opinion should be voiced," said Jac Carroll, a 15-year-old protester.

They also need to be heard no matter the size or age.

"A human life matters a ton," said Jac.

"We can give a message to people that racism isn't right and everyone should be treated equally," said Jones.

"As a millennial, I am 25. I have literally lived in a state of trauma since like high school or middle school," said Sherman. "I really feel like this is a pivotal moment in our history to make some real change."