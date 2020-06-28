Do you feel wearing a face mask will protect you from COVID-19?

Infectious disease specialist says it's the single most important thing we can do.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Infectious disease specialist Dr. Manoj Jain said the virus feeds off of socialization. He said it's up to us with how much this virus spreads and wearing a face mask is the single most important thing we can do.

"So what we need to do is craft this message for individuals to realize that they are part of a collective community and they need to be considerate of others," Jain said.