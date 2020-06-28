Do you feel wearing a face mask will protect you from COVID-19?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Infectious disease specialist Dr. Manoj Jain said the virus feeds off of socialization. He said it's up to us with how much this virus spreads and wearing a face mask is the single most important thing we can do.
"So what we need to do is craft this message for individuals to realize that they are part of a collective community and they need to be considerate of others," Jain said.
Jain said he is concerned about the growing number of cases in their 20s testing positive. He said this group needs to be mindful when socializing, so they don't pass it to older generations.