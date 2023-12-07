Doctor killed at Campbell Clinic 'made his patients feel like family'

A long-time patient of Dr. Benjamin Mauck says he was comforting and extra-caring

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Many patients of Dr. Benjamin Mauk are still reeling after his tragic killing at the Campbell Clinic Tuesday.

That includes Evelyn Mitchell Irby, who says she was a patient of Dr. Mauck’s for nearly six years. After being diagnosed with lupus, Mitchell Irby says Dr. Mauck helped her through the ordeal, during which, she feared for her life.

“There were times where I couldn't move my hands,” Mitchell Irby said. “I couldn't walk upstairs (and other) different things and when I would call him about the issues I was facing, he had no problem getting me in to see me, to see what was going on, to changing the medication, trying something new. He was really open to that. More than just even physically, (Dr. Mauck helped with) taking away the pain mentally. He would sit there and talk to me. He would let me cry.”

Mitchell Irby says Dr. Mauck treated all of his patients like family. And while he was a great doctor, Mitchell Irby says he was an even better father.