Dog parks reopening in Memphis with rules and regulations to follow due to pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City of Memphis dog parks reopen to the public beginning Thursday from dawn to dusk.
- Tobey Park - 2599 Avery
- Overton Park - 1914 Poplar
- Sea Isle Park - 1355 Estate
- Mud Island Park - 855 Island
According to a tweet by the City of Memphis, dogs must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Those visiting the parks should maintain control of pets, either by leash or voice control, to comply with social distancing guidelines and site-specific rules and regulations.
Other rules to follow:
- Shared water dishes, toys, etc. must not be used by dogs or handled by visitors.
- Patrons must supply their own bags for dog waste in the event there are none available onsite and take dog waste with them if designated trash receptacles are not available for normal use.