Dolphland pop-up museum tributed to rapper Young Dolph set to debut at the Agricenter

The Dolphland pop-up museum serves as a tribute to Young Dolph's life, his career and the positive impact he made on his fans and Memphis as a whole.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis continues to remember its beloved rapper, Young Dolph, and his legacy will be celebrated with new Dolphland pop-up museum.

The pop-up museum will be set up at the Agricenter located at 7777 N. Walnut Walnut Grove.

It will debut on Friday, May 5, and it will be available several days after during the following weekends:

May 5-7

May 12-14

May 19-21

May 26

CLOSED May 27, REOPEN May 28

Tickets are $40 per person, and the museum is open to all age groups. To purchase tickets, click here.

There will be a celebrity car show hosted by DJ Envy on the last day of the pop-up museum, Sunday, math 28.

Young Dolph, Adolph Thornton Jr., was killed in a shootout at just 36 years old while visiting Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies in South Memphis on November 17, 2021.

He was a regular customer at the cookie shop, and he spread love and support to the city with his music, annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaways, car giveaways, and acts of kindness.

His murder was a shock to his loved ones and to the Memphis community.

The Dolphland pop-up museum serves as a tribute to his life, his career and the positive impact he made on his fans and Memphis as a whole.