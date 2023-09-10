Domestic shooting leads to arrest in Texas, Collierville police say

One incident "appears to be domestic situation" with one woman dead and a male victim was transported critical to Regional One," a CPD statement read.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A deadly shooting in the area of Fulford Way in Collierville has lead to a man being arrested in the state of Texas, according to Collierville police.

Inspector David Townsend of the Collierville Police Department (CPD) posted to a statement to Nextdoor that said the department responded to a shooting shortly before 6 p.m.

"At this time, this incident appears to be domestic situation with one female victim that is deceased and a male victim was transported critical to Regional One," the statement read.

The suspect drove away from the scene, according to CPD.

The post was edited at 4 p.m. on Sunday stating that the suspect was in custody and unharmed.