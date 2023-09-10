Domestic shooting leads to arrest in Texas, Collierville police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A deadly shooting in the area of Fulford Way in Collierville has lead to a man being arrested in the state of Texas, according to Collierville police.
Inspector David Townsend of the Collierville Police Department (CPD) posted to a statement to Nextdoor that said the department responded to a shooting shortly before 6 p.m.
"At this time, this incident appears to be domestic situation with one female victim that is deceased and a male victim was transported critical to Regional One," the statement read.
The suspect drove away from the scene, according to CPD.
The post was edited at 4 p.m. on Sunday stating that the suspect was in custody and unharmed.
This incident is an ongoing investigation, according to CPD.